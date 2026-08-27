T‑Mobile Supporting Customers During Severe Flooding on the Nepal-Tibet Border

As severe flash flooding continues to impact the Nepal-Tibet border region, T‑Mobile is implementing support measures to help customers maintain connections with their loved ones during this difficult time. We recognize the vital importance of being able to reach family and friends when extreme weather affects communities around the world.

To support customers impacted by the flooding, T‑Mobile is providing the following assistance:

For customers in the U.S.: Waived charges for international/long distance calls and text messages made from the U.S. to Nepal and China.

Waived charges for international/long distance calls and text messages made from the U.S. to Nepal and China. For customers roaming in Nepal or China: Waived charges for calls, text messages and data roaming in Nepal and China.

These support offerings will be available from August 26 through September 2, 2026, and apply across T‑Mobile brands including T‑Mobile Postpaid and Prepaid, Metro, Assurance Wireless, Mint and Ultra.

T‑Mobile will continue to monitor the situation and customer needs as conditions evolve and share additional information when available.

Please visit T‑Mobile Emergency Response and follow T‑Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

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