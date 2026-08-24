T‑Mobile Supporting Community and Connectivity During Hawk Fire Response in Nevada

As the Hawk Fire continues to impact the Reno-Sparks area, T‑Mobile teams are focused on helping customers, communities and first responders stay connected to loved ones, safety information and critical resources.

Wi-Fi and Charging Support at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

T‑Mobile is now set up at the Red Cross shelter at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, providing Wi-Fi and charging support for community members impacted by the Hawk Fire.

Reno-Sparks Convention Center. 4590 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89502.

The location is open 24 hours a day, until further notice.

Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the Hawk Fire. Please stay safe and continue following guidance from local officials.

For the latest preparedness and response updates, visit our Emergency Response Hub and follow the T‑Mobile Newsroom on X and Instagram.

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