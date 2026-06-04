T‑Mobile Partners with America250 to Commemorate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary 

BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 4, 2026 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and America250, the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, today announced that T-Mobile will serve as an official sponsor of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. As the United States marks this historic milestone, T-Mobile joins organizations across the country in helping bring the Semiquincentennial to life through events, programs and experiences nationwide.

“250 years in, what still defines America is connection — to family, to community and to the ideas that shape what comes next,” said Jon Freier, Chief Operating Officer, T-Mobile. “That’s been T-Mobile’s mission for nearly 30 years, and it’s why this partnership with America250 means so much to us. This is a celebration that belongs to every corner of this country, and we’re honored to be part of it.”

“As we prepare to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, partnerships that help connect and engage people nationwide are more important than ever,” said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. “T-Mobile’s focus on innovation and connectivity will help us reach Americans in every corner of the country as we celebrate this historic milestone together.”

From families staying close across long distances, to small businesses serving their communities, to first responders relying on communications in urgent moments, connectivity has become an essential part of modern life. Since its founding as VoiceStream Wireless PCS in 1994, T-Mobile has grown into one of the country’s leading connectivity providers, helping expand access to wireless service and challenging the industry to deliver more value for American customers. Today, T-Mobile’s 5G network covers more than 332 million people in the US, supporting communications people rely on to work, learn, build, serve and stay connected.

T-Mobile’s partnership with America250 reflects the many ways the Un-carrier supports Americans and our communities across the nation, such as:

Keeping Americans connected. T-Mobile built the first nationwide 5G network and continues to invest in coverage and capacity across urban, suburban, rural and underserved areas. That work includes expanding access to reliable wireless, broadband, and satellite-enabled service for households, students, entrepreneurs and communities that have long needed more choice. Looking ahead, T-Mobile is also advancing the next generation of connectivity, including AI-enabled capabilities and the evolution toward 6G.

Connecting first responders. Through T-Priority, launched in 2024, T-Mobile provides first responders with a dedicated slice of its 5G standalone network to give them more capacity, faster 5G speeds and the highest priority, helping them stay connected when communications are most critical.

Serving military families and veterans. As a nationally recognized gold-level Military Friendly Employer®, T-Mobile recognizes the role active service members, veterans, and their families play in the country’s strength and prosperity. Verified Military and veteran families can save hundreds of dollars each year versus regular-rate Experience plans, and T-Mobile was an original signatory of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s 4+1 Commitment. T-Mobile is also a proud partner of the One Tribe Foundation, helping expand access to physical and mental healthcare for veterans.

Investing in local communities. T-Mobile supports people across the nation through programs that help schools, small businesses and local organizations grow. Since the program’s launch in 2024, Friday Night 5G Lights has provided $8 million in funding and upgrades benefiting nearly 800 schools. Project 10Million has connected millions of eligible K-12 student households to free and reliable internet, and employee giving programs including Magenta Match and Volun-T help employees support causes that matter most to them.

T-Mobile will celebrate America’s milestone birthday and this exciting partnership throughout the summer and fall, beginning with Independence Day festivities in Los Angeles and New York City and continuing through our proud sponsorship of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during MLB All-Star Week. America250 events, and our support of them, will culminate with an America Innovates event in the nation’s capital in November.

For more information about T-Mobile, visit T-Mobile.com. To learn more about America250 and its national commemorative efforts, visit America250.org. To register for the America Innovates event hosted in partnership with Forbes, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/america-innovates-tickets-1982829617763?aff=a250website.

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About T-Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

About America250

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America’s Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, , LinkedIn, and TikTok.

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