T‑Mobile Activates Relief Following Devastating Earthquakes in Venezuela

Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela. The scale of loss is heartbreaking, with more than 1,700 people reportedly killed and thousands more injured. As rescue and recovery efforts continue, families across the country and around the world are urgently trying to reach loved ones, check on their safety and stay connected.

To help, T‑Mobile is offering relief for customers connecting with family and friends in Venezuela during this critical time. For T‑Mobile Postpaid customers, relief will apply retroactively beginning Friday, June 26. Beginning today, June 29, T‑Mobile Prepaid, Metro by T‑Mobile and Assurant Wireless customers will also receive waived charges. The offer includes international long-distance calls, texts and roaming in Venezuela and will remain available through Tuesday, July 7.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as recovery continues.

If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help. For more information on disaster preparedness and T‑Mobile’s response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

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