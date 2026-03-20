Big T-Life Changes Just Landed

More than 100 million installs later, T-Life has become the one-stop app for all things T-Mobile. Millions of T-Mobile members use it to shop, upgrade, pay bills and manage their wireless lives on America’s Best Network. We release more than 10 new features every month, so be sure to keep your T-Life app updated to discover new experiences and benefits dropping every Tuesday.

And you’ve been clear about what you want next: fewer steps and more control. We heard you. This latest update delivers some of our biggest improvements to the app yet, making it easier to switch, faster to get your device and simpler to manage everything in one place.

Here’s what’s new.

1. Switch More Easily Than Ever

We know that switching has traditionally been one of the biggest challenges in wireless. But the Un-carrier has always been about smashing pain points.

That’s why we built Easy Switch, a guided experience right in T-Life that helps AT&T and Verizon customers switch to T-Mobile in 15 minutes. It walks you through each step, so you can see exactly what you’re getting and switch on your terms.

Switchers also get the freedom to choose a new phone up to 90 days after making the move. That means you can settle into the network first, and upgrade when the timing is right for you.

When you’re ready to get your device, choose between same-day delivery or in-store pickup. It’s your call.

2. Same-Day Delivery at Your Doorstep

Once you’ve picked your device, getting it should be the easy part. You’ll know upfront if your device can arrive the same day. All you have to do is pick a delivery window during checkout — ASAP or later when you’re home.

You can track your delivery in real time through DoorDash using a unique delivery code to make sure your device is handed directly to you. And once you’re a T-Mobile member, you can also get a free year of DashPass by DoorDash, which means $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders.

No surprise fees. No guessing games. You see your delivery details, taxes and total before you confirm anything. We’ve also added more payment options, including cash at select retail locations, because we know flexibility matters.

3. Your Store Visit, Your Way

T-Life now connects your app experience with what happens in store, seamlessly.

Walking by a T-Mobile store? Check in right from your phone. See how many people are ahead of you. Tell us why you’re coming so our team is ready when you walk in.

And if you’re just paying a bill or handling something simple? You may not need to wait at all — you can take care of it directly in the app. It’s all about saving you time.

4. Love Your Phone? Bring It With You

Not everyone wants a new device, and that’s fine. If you dig your current phone or tablet, bringing it to T-Mobile is easier than ever. T-Life will instantly tell you if your device is compatible and what you need to get started. Adding a tablet? Choose eSIM or a physical SIM and pick your plan — no new device required.

Everything happens in one place, without bouncing between screens or guessing at next steps. Nice, right?

5. Compare and Switch Plans Anytime

Your wireless needs change, and your plan should be able to change with you.

Now you can compare plans directly inside T-Life, with no device upgrade or new purchase required. View your options side by side, see exactly what’s included and understand how pricing would change before you confirm. It’s that simple.

6. Choose a New Number

One of the most common requests we’ve heard is the ability to change your phone number right inside T-Life. Now, you can.

Changing your phone number used to mean calling customer care or visiting a store. Today, it’s something you can handle yourself, on your terms.

Just select the line you want to update and we’ll guide you through what the change affects, including voicemail, call forwarding and billing cycles, so you know exactly what to expect. You can search by ZIP code or area code to find a number that feels local and familiar, review the details and confirm. Your new number is processed digitally, and you’re good to go.

7. Speedier Load Times at Your Fingertips

We heard your need for speed, so our recent updates now have the app loading 30% quicker, helping you take care of businesses as soon as possible.

Because when you need to check your bill or make a payment, speed makes a difference. We also rebuilt how sign-in works behind the scenes. That means less lag, fewer hiccups and more of that “it just works” feeling.

8. Even More for Metro Customers

Metro customers will also see improvements designed specifically for them. Key features like Bill, My Line and My Stuff are now right where you expect to find them, while perks such as Amazon Prime, Add It Up and Refer a Friend are grouped together for easier access.

Plus, Everyday essentials including Wallet, Data, Pay Now, Internet and Scam Shield are now just a tap away. It’s all organized to make managing your account simpler and more intuitive.

What’s Next?

We’re continuing to build on what you’ve told us matters most, making it easier to get started and stay connected without the hassle.

More improvements are on the way across switching, shopping and account management, all designed to make your wireless experience feel effortless from day one.

As always, keep the feedback coming. We’re listening.

Ready to explore the latest updates? Update T-Life and take a look.

Easy Switch: Qualifying device, credit, and service req’d. 15 minutes to switch: Median check-out time using T-Life app; activation may take longer (e.g., with locked phones). Same Day Delivery: Available for most customers, see if it’s an option during checkout. DashPass: Redeem 1 year free DashPass in T-Life within 30 days of activating a qualifying T-Mobile plan. Terms apply. See T-Life app for details.