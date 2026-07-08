T‑Mobile Supports Customers During Super Typhoon Bavi

Our thoughts are with everyone in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands following Super Typhoon Bavi. During storms like this, staying connected can make all the difference — whether it’s checking in with family, receiving important updates or reaching out for help.

T‑Mobile already supports free long-distance calling and texting from the U.S. to Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands for T‑Mobile Postpaid and Prepaid, Metro by T‑Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers. To further support those affected, from July 7 through July 13, ending on July 14, 2026, T‑Mobile is also:

Waiving long-distance calling and texting charges for UScellular, Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile customers; and

Waiving charges for roaming in impacted regions for T‑Mobile Postpaid and Prepaid, Metro by T‑Mobile, Assurance Wireless, Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile customers.

T‑Mobile teams will continue monitoring the storm’s path and impacts, and we will share additional updates as the situation develops.

If you need assistance or have questions about your service, please reach out to us by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset and we will be happy to help. For more information on disaster preparedness and T‑Mobile’s response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

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