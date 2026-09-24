Stay Safe, Stay Prepared, Stay Connected: Simple Steps Before Severe Weather Strikes 

Severe weather can change quickly. When it does, having a plan, knowing who you’ll check on and making sure your phone and other essentials are ready can make a big difference.

In Hawaii, communities still recovering from recent hurricanes are once again preparing for severe weather as another tropical system approaches the islands. At the same time, a strengthening nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to parts of the East Coast.

For anyone in the path of these storms, now is a good time to prepare.

A few simple things you can do now

You don’t need a complicated plan. Start with the basics:

Know where you’ll go. Identify a safe place to shelter or meet up and follow local guidance and evacuation orders.

Identify a safe place to shelter or meet up and follow local guidance and evacuation orders. Charge up. Fully charge your phone, other devices and backup batteries. Keep charging cables and a car charger where you can easily find them.

Fully charge your phone, other devices and backup batteries. Keep charging cables and a car charger where you can easily find them. Pack the essentials. Put together a go bag with medications, important documents, food and water, a flashlight and other basics your family may need.

Put together a go bag with medications, important documents, food and water, a flashlight and other basics your family may need. Know how you’ll reach each other. Save important contacts in your phone and keep a printed copy, too. If calls aren’t going through, try texting.

Save important contacts in your phone and keep a printed copy, too. If calls aren’t going through, try texting. Stay informed. Turn on emergency and weather alerts and keep an eye on guidance from local officials.

Turn on emergency and weather alerts and keep an eye on guidance from local officials. Check on someone who may need a hand. A quick call or text to a neighbor, friend or family member can be especially important before severe weather arrives.

Our Family Emergency Action Plan (click on ‘Download Media Assets’ above) can help you and your family think through the details before you need them — including who to contact, where to meet, what to pack and who will take on different responsibilities in an emergency.

We’ve seen how much being prepared can matter

For communities in Hawaii, preparing for another storm comes after an already difficult stretch of severe weather.

During a recent T‑Mobile Community Support deployment to the Big Island, our teams met people who had lost homes and gone days without power. In Ocean View, residents and volunteers had come together to help one another — collecting and distributing supplies, preparing meals and finding ways to provide power and communications.

For Ellie Green, a T‑Mobile Program Manager who was recently part of the Community Support deployment to Hawaii, one encounter brought home just how important something as simple as a charged, working phone can become after a disaster.

She shared that what stayed with her most was how much being able to reconnect meant to people. One woman started crying when she received a replacement phone and battery because she could finally call and make sure her daughter was safe. Ellie said moments like that made her realize how much it can mean to have a way to reach the people you love.

Our teams also provided portable power banks that a local community member coordinating helicopter supply runs was able to take into areas that couldn’t be reached by road.

It’s a reminder that preparing your devices and backup power isn’t just about keeping a phone charged. It can help you reach family, receive important information and stay connected when it matters most.

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Prepared Year-Round. Mobilizing Now.

As people prepare at home, our teams are preparing in the field and behind the scenes.

As these weather systems develop, our teams are already taking additional steps — monitoring conditions and network impacts, checking and fueling generators, preparing deployable equipment and coordinating resources in potentially affected areas.

We’re also proactively connecting with federal, state and local agencies and first responders to understand their communications needs and be ready to support them as conditions evolve. For eligible first responders and public-safety agencies that need additional connectivity support, T-Priority with satellite connectivity and loaner devices are available for 30 days at no charge on compatible, unlocked devices.

We’ll continue to monitor conditions and adjust our response and resources as the weather develops.

Take a few minutes today to make a plan, charge up and check in with the people who matter most. It’s a little time that can make a big difference when severe weather arrives.

For more information on T‑Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

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