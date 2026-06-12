Severe Weather is Here: How T‑Mobile Is Helping People Stay Connected

A significant severe weather outbreak is underway across the Midwest and Plains, bringing the possibility of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding to millions of people, with hundreds of thousands already without power. At T-Mobile, helping people stay connected is at the heart of what we do every day. That’s why we’re actively tracking weather impacts, coordinating with public safety agencies and emergency management partners and mobilizing resources to support customers, communities and first responders.

As storm impacts continue across the country, now is a good time to review your emergency plans, ready your devices and make sure you have the information you need to stay connected when it matters most.

Before severe weather arrives:

Charge phones, tablets, smart watches, battery packs and other critical devices

Save important contacts and emergency numbers in your phone

Enable Wireless Emergency Alerts and Wi-Fi Calling

Check whether satellite connectivity options are available on your device

Review family emergency plans

Monitor local forecasts and guidance from emergency officials

During an emergency:

Follow instructions from local authorities

Try texting; it uses less bandwidth than voice calls and can be a reliable option during emergencies

Use Wi-Fi Calling when available

Conserve device battery life during extended outages

Check on neighbors, friends and family members who may need assistance

While customers take steps to prepare, our teams are continuously monitoring conditions and taking action to help support connectivity as conditions evolve. Our network engineers leverage automated technologies, including our Self-Organizing Network (SON) capabilities, to help optimize the network and adapt to changing conditions in real time. We also maintain backup power resources including generators and deployable network assets throughout the country that can be quickly mobilized to support connectivity in impacted areas when needed.

Our emergency response teams coordinate closely with public safety agencies, emergency management partners and community organizations before, during and after major events.

Just as families review emergency plans and ready their devices, our teams never stop working to keep you connected.

For more information on T-Mobile’s preparedness and response capabilities, visit the company’s Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram.

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