On clear summer days in Seattle, outdoor creator Nathaly Khoury doesn’t need much convincing to hit the trail. One of the 63 U.S. national parks is conveniently situated right in her backyard and with just one glimpse of Mount Rainier from her window, she’s already reaching for the backpack she keeps at the ready by the door.

“I think my version of a perfect day is simple,” she says. “Waking up on top of a mountain and firing up my portable Moka pot to have my morning cup of coffee while watching the sunrise.”

With hundreds of thousands of followers on both Instagram and TikTok, Khoury (known online as @natyexplora) has built her brand on something deceptively simple: showing people that nature is closer than they think, and less intimidating than they’ve been led to believe. She’s a Latina content creator based in Washington who blends cinematic visuals with raw, unfiltered outdoor moments that encourage followers to discover the trails, viewpoints and parks not only in far-off lands but that may be closer than they realize.

Khoury shares advice on how to explore with confidence and peace of mind.

“I want to inspire people to get out of their comfort zone and go out and explore,” she says. “When I can show someone a view that’s 20 minutes from their house that they didn’t even know existed — that’s why I make content.”

This summer, Khoury is bringing that same approach to T‑Mobile’s “Free to Wander” campaign, helping showcase the company’s partnership with the National Park Foundation — an organization dedicated to preserving America’s national parks for present and future generations — through the lens of what she knows best: getting outside and exploring with confidence. She says that mindset isn’t something she turns on for the camera. It’s simply how she lives.

‘Free to Wander’ for me means getting out, exploring and disconnecting from all the noise in the city so you can connect with yourself. Nathaly Khoury, Outdoor Content Creator

Finding Nature Is Easier Than You Think

“National parks are sacred places,” she says. “They’re located in 30 states across this country with hundreds of locations that are closer than most think and include seashores and recreation areas.”

That’s the ethos behind “Free to Wander,” which is meeting people where they are, making exploration feel accessible and giving them the confidence and peace of mind to actually go.

In addition to committing up to $1 million to support the National Park Foundation, T‑Mobile is spotlighting national parks across the country, including Yellowstone, Glacier and the Grand Tetons, to show how easy it is to stay in touch wherever the road takes you.

Not only do members with America’s Best Network get the best benefits in wireless (peep the perks below!), but T‑Mobile’s 5G network also reaches more than 95% of U.S. highway miles, helping outdoor seekers of all experiences navigate in real time and stream the perfect road trip playlist wherever they’re headed.

And when adventures take them beyond the reach of cell towers, T-Satellite with Starlink helps keep them connected in more places with a satellite-to-mobile network that automatically works on most smartphones from the last four years.

Why Her Phone Is Her Most Important Hiking Tool

T-Satellite helps members stay in touch when it matters most, even beyond traditional cell coverage. So you can send text messages and use apps like WhatsApp, Google Maps, AccuWeather, T-Life and many more in most outdoor areas in the U.S. where you can see the sky.

“T-Satellite has been a game changer for me,” says Khoury. “I can stay connected even in remote places and text my mom. She gets so nervous and I can put her at ease simply by texting, ‘Hey Mom, I’m okay,’ before, during and after a long hike.”

T‑Mobile Text to 911 also allows anyone — including AT&T and Verizon customers — with compatible devices to contact emergency services via satellite when they’re outside the reach of traditional cell towers.

“My phone truly has become my go-to hiking tool,” she explains. “It’s as much a non-negotiable as my water filter. I download all my maps and track the weather and my routes. Everything lives there.”

Khoury says that access to real-time information has helped her make safer decisions in the outdoors, like packing up an overnight hike early when she saw dangerous weather coming in on her weather app. It’s just one of many reasons she says she felt drawn to the “Free to Wander” initiative encouraging people to visit national parks across the country while feeling safe and supported.

“My husband and I were once hiking in the dark in Yosemite National Park and we found another guy who was completely lost off trail,” she recounts. “I was able to share all my routes and maps with him because of T-Satellite. He later messaged me through social media and said, ‘You literally saved my life.’ Sometimes it’s not just about you.”

Do Not Disturb, But Do Stay Connected

Khoury says this summer travel season, she’s excited to keep sharing her national park adventures, highlighting how T‑Mobile helps outdoor enthusiasts venture farther with confidence. Because peace of mind during a hike means everything, and if being present in the moment when in nature is the goal, for her it can only happen when she knows she has safety nets in place.

“Free to Wander for me means getting out, exploring and disconnecting from all the noise in the city so you can connect with yourself,” she explains. “I’ve enjoyed some memorable hikes on my own that I wouldn’t have felt comfortable doing before, all because I know if I have an emergency I can get in touch with loved ones.”

Khoury says she has big plans for some bucket list hikes she can’t wait to document for her followers, but if the weather looks good tomorrow, don’t be surprised if she’s already packing her trusty portable Moka pot and heading toward the next nearby trail before sunrise.

Because when you’re “Free to Wander,” the next adventure is never far away.

Ready to plan your next outdoor adventure? Visit T-Life, check out T‑Mobile Travel and see where you’ll go next.

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