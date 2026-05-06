T‑Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications & J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conferences

BELLEVUE, Wash. — T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that members of its executive leadership team will present at the following investor conferences in May:

Peter Osvaldik, chief financial officer, will present and provide a business update on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference.



Srini Gopalan, president & chief executive officer, will present and provide a business update on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 2:50 p.m. ET at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Webcasts of the events will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.t-mobile.com. On-demand replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.

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About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.



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