T‑Mobile to Host Q1 2026 Earnings Call on April 28, 2026

Bellevue, Washington — T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) looks forward to discussing first quarter 2026 financial and operational results on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be accessible via dial-in with pre-registration as well as a webcast link on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.t-mobile.com. The earnings release, Investor Factbook, and other related materials will be available at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at TMUS Investor Relations.

Earnings Call Information

Date/Time

Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Access via Webcast

The earnings call will be broadcast live and can be replayed via the Investor Relations website at https://investor.t-mobile.com.

Pre-registration link for dial-in access

Participants can pre-register for the conference call here in order to receive dial in information.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, https://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

T-Mobile Social Media

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and operational information to our investors using our investor relations website (https://investor.t-mobile.com), newsroom website (https://t-mobile.com/news), press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also intend to use certain social media accounts as a means of disclosing information about us and our services and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (the @TMobileIR X account (https://x.com/TMobileIR), the @SriniGopalan X account (https://x.com/SriniGopalan) and our CEO’s LinkedIn account (https://www.linkedin.com/in/srini-gopalan/), both of which Mr. Gopalan also uses as a means for personal communications and observations, and the @TMobileCFO X account (https://x.com/tmobilecfo), and our CFO’s LinkedIn account (https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-osvaldik-3887394), both of which Mr. Osvaldik also uses as a means for personal communication and observations). The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations website.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

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