T‑Mobile US, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BELLEVUE, Wash. — T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that members of its executive leadership team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Peter Osvaldik, chief financial officer; Jon Freier, chief operating officer; and André Almeida, chief commercial officer will present and provide a business update at Citi’s 2026 Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, September 9 at 8:50 a.m. ET / 5:50 a.m. PT.



Srini Gopalan, chief executive officer, will present and provide a business update at the 2026 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, September 10 at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT.

Webcasts of the events will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.t‑mobile.com. On-demand replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.

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About T‑Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning nationwide 5G Advanced network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.