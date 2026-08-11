T‑Mobile Completes Sale of 800 MHz Spectrum Portfolio to Grain Management

BELLEVUE, Wash. — AUGUST 11, 2026 — T‑Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the completion of its previously announced spectrum transaction with Grain Management, LLC. Under the transaction, T‑Mobile transferred its 800 MHz spectrum portfolio to Grain in exchange for $2.9 billion in cash and all of Grain’s 600 MHz spectrum licenses.

The transaction received Federal Communications Commission approval on July 1, 2026. Additional details are available in T‑Mobile’s March 20, 2025 announcement.

Advisors

TAP Advisors served as the financial advisor for T‑Mobile. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and DLA Piper served as legal advisors for T‑Mobile.

About T‑Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.