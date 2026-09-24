T‑Mobile Announces a 15% Quarterly Dividend Increase

BELLEVUE, Wash. — September 24, 2026— T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T‑Mobile” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a cash dividend of $1.17 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, an increase of $0.15 per share or 15% from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2026.

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About T‑Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T‑Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning nationwide 5G Advanced network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T‑Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless, broadband and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T‑Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T‑Mobile, Metro by T‑Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t‑mobile.com.