T‑Mobile Brings America’s Best Network to the USGA

BELLEVUE, Wash. & LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. — May 28, 2026 — Golf’s greatest moments deserve the best mobile network — and now they have it. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and the United States Golf Association (USGA) today announced a multi-year partnership, making T-Mobile the Official 5G Network Partner of the U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Open and additional USGA championships. Through the partnership, T-Mobile is delivering the USGA’s first-ever mobile Rules Review, critical event connectivity and exclusive member experiences — setting a new standard at the sport’s biggest events, powering the action on the course and the experience around it.

“The USGA has shaped the game of golf for more than a century, and this partnership marks an exciting expansion of T-Mobile’s growing presence in the sport,” said Amy Azzi, VP of Sponsorships, T-Mobile. “T-Mobile is bringing new innovation to championship operations — including a first-of-its-kind Rules Review powered by America’s Best Network — while creating more connected, immersive moments for fans at golf’s biggest events.”

“T-Mobile shares our belief that the best moments in golf deserve to be experienced at the highest level — by the players competing for a title, the officials upholding the integrity of the game, and the fans following every shot,” said Jon Podany, Chief Commercial Officer, USGA. “This partnership gives us the tools to deliver on that across the board, from real-time Rules Review on the course to connected experiences for our members and fans. We’re proud to have T-Mobile as a partner and excited about what we can build together.”

5G at the Heart of Every Moment

The USGA partnership puts T-Mobile at the core of major championship events, starting this year at the U.S. Women’s Open at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. and U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., and extending to the USGA’s additional national championships. The USGA will use T-Mobile’s network and capabilities to transform how its events are run and experienced — proving how 5G can elevate the game — for players, fans and officials.

Here’s what T-Mobile is bringing to life with the USGA in 2026:



T-Mobile 5G powers a first-of-its-kind rules review: Unlike most sports, golf doesn’t have a sideline. The USGA, the governing body of golf in the United States, its territories, and Mexico, deploys officials across its championships, making rulings while play continues around them. With the potential for championship-defining rulings happening in the moment, enhanced 5G network connectivity empowers officials with immediate access to the tools and communication capabilities needed to make faster decisions. Debuting at the U.S. Women’s Open and expanding to other championships, USGA rules officials will use an optimized 5G network slice when they are on the course to ensure the right information reaches them instantly, when it matters most. Equipped with 5G-connected devices, officials can access video footage and communicate in real time with others on the officiating team to deliver rulings from anywhere on the course, without delays or dead zones.

Powering the championship from first scan to the final putt: T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) will help connect multiple layers of operations at the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Open. Starting at the Women’s Open next month, an optimized network slice will be used to power ticket scanning and select point-of-sale terminals at USGA events, so spectators can get in faster and vendors can serve them virtually anywhere on the grounds. The USGA content team will use T-Mobile’s photojournalism network slicing capability for rapid content delivery, uploading and sharing shots from virtually anywhere on the course the moment they happen, so fans watching from home get closer to the action in real time.

Exclusive Benefits for T-Mobile Members

T-Mobile is bringing its signature member perks to the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Open, creating moments that make every fan’s day on the grounds more comfortable, connected and memorable. To kick things off, on Tue., June 2, T-Mobile members can claim two complimentary gallery tickets to the U.S. Women’s Open by showing their Magenta Pass at the Main Ticket Office, while supplies last. On-site at both Open events, T-Mobile members and their guests can visit the Member Benefits Hub at the T-Mobile Range to pick up a complimentary lawn chair and other giveaways, food and beverage vouchers and wristbands for reserved grandstand seating with a prime view of the action.

T-Mobile and the USGA’s partnership is proof of what’s possible when America’s Best Network powers the sport’s most celebrated events — delivering innovations, elevating operations and creating experiences only T-Mobile can provide.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network and member benefits across sports and beyond, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/sponsorships/usga.

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Best Mobile Network: Based on analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence® data 2H 2025. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile’s unique value proposition of best network, best value, and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

About the USGA

The USGA is a mission-based golf organization whose purpose is to unify the golf community through handicapping and grassroots programs; to showcase the game’s best talent through the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally and 13 other national championships and our museum; to provide unbiased global governance with The R&A through the playing, equipment and Amateur Status rules; and to advance issues important to golf’s future, with a focus on driving sustainability, accessibility and inclusion. The USGA also manages day-to-day operations for the U.S. National Development Program, the country’s first unified pathway for American talent, and the World Golf Hall of Fame, preserving and celebrating the legacies of the game’s greatest figures. As a nonprofit association, our work and our team are driven to act for the good of the game. For more, visit usga.org.