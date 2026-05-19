Eight Leading U.S. Communications Firms Form C2 ISAC to Strengthen Cybersecurity Collaboration 

Washington, D.C., May 19, 2026 — Eight of the nation’s leading communications companies – AT&T, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Lumen Technologies, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Zayo – have established the Communications Cybersecurity Information Sharing and Analysis Center, known as C2 ISAC. The new non-profit is dedicated to strengthening cybersecurity across the communications sector.

Cyber threats have grown more sophisticated and complex, and they are evolving rapidly with Artificial Intelligence. This environment underscored the need to reassess and strengthen the sector’s frameworks for faster, more actionable information sharing.

C2 ISAC builds on decades of public-private collaboration with the National Coordinating Center for Communications, also known as the Communications ISAC or COMM-ISAC. It was established in 1984 to promote resilience and information sharing among government agencies and private communications and IT companies.

A New Era of Cyber Collaboration

The U.S. telecommunications sector recognizes the urgent need for robust, unified defenses in the face of persistent threats to networks and consumers. The founding members formed C2 ISAC because no single company has full visibility into every threat or can address every risk alone. By sharing resources, expertise, and real-time intelligence, C2 ISAC helps members anticipate, identify, and respond to cyber threats more quickly and effectively.

C2 ISAC provides a trusted setting where technical experts can share information and coordinate defense strategies. This will help strengthen member organizations and boost the resilience of the nation’s critical communications infrastructure.

Valerie Moon will serve as executive director. She brings extensive experience in cybersecurity, homeland security and public-private cooperation, including leadership roles at CISA, the FBI and other key cyber organizations.

“Cybersecurity threats are more sophisticated and persistent than ever,” said Rich Baich, inaugural chairperson of the C2 ISAC board. “With Valerie Moon serving as the executive director, the C2 ISAC is well positioned to expand trusted collaboration across the communications sector and help members address emerging risks.”

Structure and Governance

The eight founding companies will make up the initial Board of Directors, composed of the chief information security officers. Moon will oversee day-to-day operations.

“The C2 ISAC will strengthen individual member organizations and support the resilience of the nation’s critical communications infrastructure,” Moon said. “I look forward to getting started.”

C2 ISAC expects to begin operations in June.