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Holiday tech gifts deserve a little planning. Knowing how to protect electronics means taking simple steps to guard new devices from damage, loss, and other unexpected problems, whether you’re giving a gift or receiving one.

In this article, we'll cover how to protect new tech gifts, practical ways to keep electronics safe while traveling home for the holidays, and what to know about warranties and device protection plans.

3 Key takeaways about holiday tech protection

Use appropriate cases and screen protectors, install available software updates, and turn on device security features.

Keep electronics secure, protect them from bumps and temperature extremes, and check transportation rules before leaving.

Review manufacturer warranties, optional protection plans like Protection 360® and HomeTech, and applicable insurance coverage to see what may be covered.

This guide is for general informational purposes only and is not insurance, legal, or safety advice. Coverage, terms, and requirements vary by provider and manufacturer.

How to protect electronics: 5 Ways to keep new tech gifts safe this holiday season

A new gadget is exciting, whether it's your first smartwatch or a phone you've been eyeing for months. But before putting it to everyday use, a few simple precautions can help protect it.

1. Add a protective case and screen protector

Accidental drops and scratches can happen, especially when you're getting used to a new device.

A properly fitted protective case may help reduce damage from everyday bumps and falls. For phones and tablets, a compatible screen protector can provide an additional layer of protection against certain scratches.

For larger gifts, such as laptops and gaming handhelds, consider padded carrying sleeves or cases designed for the device.

Before purchasing accessories, confirm the exact device model. A case that looks similar may not fit correctly.

2. Install software and security updates

Protecting new technology isn't only about avoiding physical damage. It also means helping keep the information stored on your device secure.

Once a new device is set up, check for available operating system and security updates.

Manufacturers may release updates that address known software vulnerabilities, improve compatibility, and fix bugs.

If you're giving the device as a gift, consider leaving the initial account setup to the recipient so they can create their own credentials and privacy settings.

3. Turn on built-in device security

Many smartphones, tablets, and laptops include built-in features that can help protect personal information.

Depending on the device, these may include:

Screen locks: Use a strong passcode, PIN, or password.

Biometric authentication: Enable fingerprint or facial recognition when supported.

Device-finding features: Activate available tools that may help locate, lock, or erase a missing device.

Automatic backups: Save important photos, documents, and settings through an appropriate backup service.

For example, Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find Hub can help locate supported devices and protect information when a device goes missing. Availability depends on the device, operating system, and settings.

4. Set up family safety features for kids' devices

Giving a child their first phone, tablet, or gaming console? Built-in family settings can help parents and caregivers manage how the device is used.

Depending on the platform, you may be able to set screen-time limits, approve app downloads, restrict purchases, or manage content access.

Review these options during setup and adjust them as needed.

5. Keep receipts, packaging, and warranty details

Holiday gift receipts may seem like an afterthought, but they're useful if you need to return, exchange, or request service for a device.

Save the original purchase confirmation, warranty information, and any relevant serial numbers in a secure location.

You may also want to review the retailer's holiday return policy. Some stores offer extended return periods, but eligibility and deadlines vary.

How to protect electronics while traveling home with new tech gifts

Heading home after a holiday celebration with a brand-new gadget? Whether you're driving across town or catching a flight, protecting your tech gifts during travel deserves a little planning.

A few precautions can help reduce the chance of damage, loss, or theft while you're on the move.

Pack electronics with care

Phones, tablets, laptops, and other electronics can be sensitive to pressure, impact, and environmental conditions.

If you're carrying multiple gifts, avoid packing heavy items directly on top of delicate screens.

Use padded sleeves or protective cases when appropriate, and keep smaller accessories organized so they don't scratch or press against devices.

If the gift is still in its original packaging, inspect the box to determine whether it provides adequate protection for transport.

Keep valuable tech gifts close

Busy airports, train stations, and rest stops can make it easy to misplace a bag or forget an item.

When practical, keep valuable electronics in a secure bag that stays with you.

If you’re traveling by air, check your airline’s rules, the TSA’s screening guidance, and the FAA’s guidance on lithium batteries before you pack. Spare lithium batteries and power banks must go in your carry-on, not checked luggage, and some airlines also limit how you can use power banks in flight.

For road trips, avoid leaving expensive electronics visible inside an unattended vehicle.

Protect devices from extreme temperatures

Holiday travel can mean freezing weather in one location and sunny temperatures in another.

Extreme heat or cold may affect certain electronic components and batteries.

Avoid leaving devices for extended periods in hot cars, freezing trunks, or other environments outside the manufacturer's recommended temperature range.

If a device becomes unusually cold or hot, follow the manufacturer's instructions before charging or using it.

What to know about warranties and tech protection plans

Even with careful handling, a new device may eventually need repairs or replacement.

Understanding warranty coverage and optional device protection plans can help you prepare for possible issues. Terms, pricing, and eligibility vary by provider, so read the plan details before you enroll.

Manufacturer warranties vs. device protection plans

A manufacturer's limited warranty generally covers qualifying product defects under stated terms. Accidental damage, such as a cracked screen after a drop, may not be included.

An optional device protection plan or service contract may provide additional benefits, depending on the specific agreement.

The following table explains common protection options and what to review.

Protection option What to know Manufacturer warranty Typically addresses qualifying defects within the stated warranty period. Extended warranty or service contract May provide additional repair or service benefits, depending on the agreement. Device protection plan (such as Protection 360®) May include certain accidental damage, repair, or replacement benefits for eligible devices, depending on plan terms. Home electronics protection (such as HomeTech) May cover eligible TVs, smart devices, and other home electronics, regardless of where or when you bought them, subject to plan terms. Homeowners or renters insurance May apply to eligible personal property losses, subject to policy terms, limits, and deductibles. Ask your insurer or agent what’s covered.

What should you look for in a device protection plan?

Before enrolling in optional coverage, consider these questions:

Does the plan cover accidental drops or liquid damage?

Are theft or loss included?

What deductibles or service fees apply?

Are repairs or replacements subject to limits?

How long do you have to enroll after purchasing the gift?

What happens if you cancel the coverage?

Remember that protection plans vary. Don't assume a particular incident is covered unless the plan terms say so.

Can you add protection after receiving a tech gift?

In some cases, yes. Certain manufacturers, retailers, or protection providers allow eligible devices to enroll within a specified period after purchase.

However, eligibility, enrollment windows, device inspection requirements, and coverage start dates vary.

If you receive a new device during the holidays, reviewing available protection options soon after opening it can help you avoid missing an applicable enrollment deadline.

Protecting phones and home electronics with T-Mobile

If you’re looking for coverage that fits the gifts under your tree, T-Mobile offers two options to consider.

Protection 360® for phones and other eligible devices. Protection 360 is T-Mobile’s device protection plan. Depending on the plan and device, it may include benefits for certain types of damage, loss, or theft. If you’re giving or receiving a new phone, check plan details and enrollment windows soon after activation.

HomeTech for TVs, smart devices, and more. Not every holiday gift is something you carry in your pocket. HomeTech is designed to protect eligible home electronics, like TVs and other smart devices, no matter where or when you bought them. That makes it worth a look if you’re setting up a new TV, smart speaker, or other connected gear this season.

Eligibility, coverage, fees, and exclusions vary, so review the terms before you enroll.

FAQs about holiday tech protection

What is holiday tech protection? Holiday tech protection refers to steps you can take to help protect electronic gifts from damage, loss, theft, and digital security risks. It may involve accessories, security settings, careful travel packing, and reviewing warranty or protection coverage. How can I protect a new phone I received as a gift? Start with a compatible case and screen protector, then install available software updates. Enable a screen lock, review security settings, and turn on available device-finding features. Should I open and test a tech gift before traveling home? If you're the recipient, you may want to inspect the device and confirm it works while return options are still available. If it's a gift for someone else, consider leaving the box sealed unless testing is necessary or requested. Should I pack a new laptop in checked luggage? It’s best to carry it on. Federal guidance generally recommends keeping devices with lithium batteries in your carry-on, and spare batteries and power banks must travel there. Keeping a laptop with you also protects it from rough handling and makes it harder to lose or have stolen. If a device must be checked, follow your airline’s rules, which typically include powering it off completely. Requirements can change, so confirm them before you fly. How should I pack a tablet for a holiday road trip? Use a padded case or sleeve, avoid placing heavy items against the screen, and keep it in a secure location. Follow the manufacturer's temperature guidelines, especially when leaving a vehicle parked. Can a screen protector prevent my phone screen from cracking? A screen protector may help reduce certain scratches and impacts, but it cannot guarantee that a screen won't crack. A compatible case can provide additional protection. What should I do if a new tech gift arrives damaged? Take photos of the packaging and device, save the purchase documentation, and contact the seller or manufacturer. Review the retailer's return policy and the manufacturer's warranty for available remedies. Are holiday tech gifts automatically covered by insurance? Not necessarily. Some existing insurance policies may apply to certain electronics or covered losses, but limitations and exclusions vary. Review your policy or contact your insurer or agent before assuming coverage. Can I add a protection plan to a gifted phone? Some programs allow eligible phones to enroll after purchase or activation. T-Mobile customers can learn more about Protection 360® on T-Mobile’s device protection page. Can I protect a TV or other home electronics I got as a gift? Possibly. T-Mobile’s HomeTech is designed to protect eligible home electronics, like TVs and smart devices, regardless of where or when you bought them. Check the plan terms for eligible devices, covered issues, and any fees. What should I do if I lose a new device while traveling? Use any available device-finding features, secure associated accounts, and contact the transportation provider or location where the device may have been left. T-Mobile customers can find steps to locate, secure, or suspend a line on the lost or stolen phone page.

Keep your holiday tech gifts protected from day one

Holiday tech protection starts with simple habits. From choosing a protective case and setting up device security to packing electronics carefully for the trip home, small steps may help keep new gifts in good condition.

Before the celebrations end, take a moment to review warranty details and any optional protection plans. That way, you can focus on enjoying your new technology long after the holidays.

*Protection 360® and HomeTech are subject to terms and conditions, eligibility requirements, and fees.

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