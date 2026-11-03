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In this guide to the newest Motorola watch, we’ll cover moto watch ultra specs, connected smartwatch features, Wear OS 6, battery life, fitness and health tracking, Polar-powered insights, AI tools like Gemini and Qira, and what to know before choosing your watch setup.

3 Key takeaways about moto watch ultra

moto watch ultra is an LTE-connected smartwatch with eSIM-only connectivity.

The watch includes a 1.5-inch OLED display, one 46 mm size, Wear OS 6, a Snapdragon processor, GPS, NFC, IP68 and 5ATM water resistance, and approximately two-day battery life.

Motorola is positioning health and fitness tracking as a key part of the experience, with a Polar partnership for enhanced sleep, recovery, training, and health insights, plus AI features supported by Gemini and Motorola Qira.

moto watch ultra at a glance

Here’s a look at the moto watch ultra specs and features.

Feature moto watch ultra details Product name moto watch ultra Availability T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile Size 46 mm Display 1.5-inch OLED Color PANTONE Black Beauty Connectivity LTE-connected, eSIM only Operating system Wear OS 6 Processor Snapdragon® W5+ Gen 1 processor Battery life Approximately two days* Charging Magnetic Charging Dock with USB Type-C cable (included) Location GPS Payments/connectivity NFC Water resistance IP68 and 5ATM Bands included Silicone and leather bands Fitness partner Polar AI features Gemini and Motorola Qira Compatibility Android phones only (not compatible with iPhone). Qira features require compatible Motorola or Lenovo devices. Pricing $349.99

*Actual battery performance will vary and depend on many factors, including device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

moto watch ultra is a new addition to the Motorola ecosystem, alongside phones, tablets, and accessories.

For shoppers who already use Motorola devices, moto watch ultra may be most interesting as part of a bigger connected routine. You can check notifications, track workouts, use supported apps, and access select AI tools from your wrist, depending on device setup, phone compatibility, and app availability.

moto watch ultra display and design

moto watch ultra comes in one 46 mm size with a 1.5-inch OLED display. That gives the watch a single-size approach, which may make shopping simpler if you already know you want a larger smartwatch display.

The 1.5-inch OLED screen should help with everyday glanceability, including notifications, workout stats, app controls, and watch faces. It features a 466 x 466 resolution, up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness, a variable 1 to 60Hz refresh rate, and an always-on display option, and it’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

moto watch ultra is available in one color: PANTONE Black Beauty. It also includes both silicone and leather bands, which gives you two starting options in the box. Silicone may be useful for workouts or everyday active wear, while leather may fit moments when you want a more polished look.

Performance, Wear OS 6, and everyday smartwatch features

moto watch ultra runs Wear OS 6 and uses a Snapdragon processor. That combination supports familiar smartwatch experiences, including apps, notifications, fitness tools, voice assistance, and quick interactions from the wrist.

With Wear OS 6, users are able to access supported Google apps and services, depending on account setup, phone compatibility, region, and app availability.

Everyday smartwatch features include:

Notifications from supported apps

Calls and messages (requires a compatible plan and coverage)

Workout and activity tracking

GPS-based location tracking for supported fitness and navigation features

NFC for supported tap-based experiences

Watch faces and app customization

Voice and AI interactions through supported assistants

Because moto watch ultra supports LTE with eSIM only, you can use supported connected features from the watch without a physical SIM card. A compatible wireless plan is required for cellular features.

Battery life, charging, and durability

moto watch ultra offers approximately two-day battery life.* Actual battery life may vary based on settings, LTE use, GPS activity, display brightness, app use, notifications, temperature, battery age, and other factors.

The moto watch ultra charges via a magnetic charging dock with a USB Type-C cable that is included in the box.

moto watch ultra also includes IP68 and 5ATM water resistance, meaning it is designed to handle certain exposure to dust and water. It is not waterproof, water resistance is not permanent and may decrease over time, and it is not intended for hot water, steam, or high-pressure water.

moto watch ultra health and fitness features with Polar

Motorola’s Polar fitness partnership is a major part of the moto watch ultra experience. The watch includes sleep, recovery, training, and health tracking capabilities powered by Polar.

That may be useful if you want your smartwatch to do more than count steps. Sleep and recovery insights can help you understand patterns in your routine, while training tools may help you track workouts and adjust your activity based on your goals.

moto watch ultra is not a medical device. Health and wellness features can vary by region, settings, app support, device setup, user age, and phone compatibility, and are intended for fitness and wellness purposes only. They are not designed to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Consult a healthcare professional for medical advice.

Gemini, Qira, and AI on moto watch ultra

moto watch ultra includes AI capabilities through Gemini and Motorola Qira. Gemini can help with familiar assistant-style tasks, depending on setup and availability. Qira can also support Motorola-specific AI experiences.

What is Motorola Qira?

Qira is Motorola’s new name for Motorola AI. Just raise your wrist or say ‘Hey Qira’ to get instant answers to any question with Ask Anything or pull up saved information from the memory across Lenovo and Motorola devices.

moto watch ultra LTE, eSIM, and buying options

moto watch ultra is LTE-connected with eSIM only. That means the watch uses an embedded SIM instead of a physical SIM card.

A connected smartwatch can be helpful when you want supported features on your wrist, such as calls, messages, notifications, maps, workouts, and music controls. Availability can vary based on plan, coverage, device compatibility, app support, network conditions, and setup. A compatible plan is required for cellular features.

Buying online may be convenient if you already know the model and plan option you want. Buying in store may help if you want setup support, activation help, or a closer look at the watch and included bands.

FAQs about moto watch ultra

What size is moto watch ultra? moto watch ultra comes in one 46 mm size. What display does moto watch ultra have? moto watch ultra includes a 1.5-inch OLED display. Is moto watch ultra LTE-connected? Yes, moto watch ultra is LTE-connected with eSIM only. A compatible plan is required for cellular features, and availability depends on coverage, phone compatibility, and proper setup. Does moto watch ultra use a physical SIM card? moto watch ultra is eSIM only, which means it does not use a removable physical SIM card. What operating system does moto watch ultra use? moto watch ultra runs Wear OS 6. What processor does moto watch ultra have? moto watch ultra uses a Snapdragon® W5+ Gen 1 processor. How long does the moto watch ultra battery last? moto watch ultra offers approximately two-day battery life. Actual battery life may vary based on settings, app use, LTE, GPS, display brightness, battery age, and other factors. How to charge the moto watch ultra? The moto watch ultra charges via a magnetic charging dock with a USB Type-C cable which is included in the box. Is moto watch ultra water-resistant? moto watch ultra includes IP68 and 5ATM water resistance. What colors does moto watch ultra come in? moto watch ultra comes in one color: PANTONE Black Beauty. What bands come with moto watch ultra? moto watch ultra includes both silicone and leather bands. What is the Polar partnership on moto watch ultra? Motorola’s Polar partnership is a major part of the moto watch ultra experience. It supports sleep, recovery, training, and health tracking capabilities powered by Polar. Does moto watch ultra have Gemini? moto watch ultra includes Gemini as part of its AI capabilities. What is Qira on moto watch ultra? Qira is Motorola’s new name for Motorola AI. moto watch ultra includes Qira capabilities. Just raise your wrist or say ‘Hey Qira’ to get instant answers to any question with Ask Anything or pull up saved information from the memory across Lenovo and Motorola devices.

Is the moto watch ultra right for you?

The moto watch ultra gives Motorola’s ecosystem a connected wearable option, with LTE, Wear OS 6, a 1.5-inch OLED display, Polar-powered fitness insights, and AI features through Gemini and Qira.

If you are considering moto watch ultra, focus on the basics: phone compatibility, eSIM setup, battery expectations, health and fitness features, band fit, and how often you plan to use connected features away from your phone.

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